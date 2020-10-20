Front Range Community College will host a free virtual screening of the new documentary film Bedlam: An Intimate Journey Into America’s Mental Health Crisis Wednesday, October 21 at 6:30 pm and Tuesday, October 27, at 12:30 pm.

There will also be a free panel discussion with local Colorado experts on Wednesday, October 28th, at 12:30 pm on Zoom. The panelists will discuss themes of the film and issues surrounding mental health ranging from destigmatizing and decriminalizing mental illness to exploring family histories regarding mental illness and improving access to care and many other topics.

Panelists are as follows:

Dr. Anthony Young—President – Denver-Rocky Mountain Association of Black Psychologists and Member of the Colorado Behavioral Health Task Force – COVID-19 Special Assignment Committee

Jeff Swoboda—Chief of Fort Collins Police Services

Caroline Bunn—Community Liaison at SummitStone Health

Kathleen Strong—Licensed Professional Counselor, Front Range Community College

Practicing psychiatrist and the Filmmaker of Bedlam Kenneth Paul Rosenberg journeys to emergency rooms, jails, and homeless camps to inspect the national mental health crisis. She also follows stories of those dealing with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other chronic psychiatric conditions.

For more information regarding the Bedlam, visit: https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/films/bedlam/ or join the live panel https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82879511389?pwd=TzRjeUpwMURqWk1SL2tVVjd3TjdYQT09 using Meeting ID: 828 7951 1389 and passcode: 475589.