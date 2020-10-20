Colorado Parks and Wildlife has terminated the emergency public fish salvage at Poudre Ponds in Greeley. The city is now restricting public access to continue emergency repair work.

The emergency public fish salvage began on Thursday, August 26, once the city began draining the pond to complete emergency repairs on the intake pump. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorized the public fish salvage so that the use of fishery resources could be optimized.

CPW will capture the remaining fish in the water and move them to other local bodies of water as public access is now restricted for safety precautions. Anglers are also no longer able to fish in the ponds.

“Once we get water back in the pond next spring, we will work to rebuild the fishery immediately,” said Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Muller.

For more information regarding the CPW and the termination of the public fish salvage, visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/News-Release-Details.aspx?NewsID=7615