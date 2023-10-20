Fort Collins Nursery’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Fall Jamboree Celebrates 2023 Winner

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.Click to Donate
Calling all Pumpkin Growers! The Fort Collins Nursery Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Fall Jamboree has announced the winner of its great pumpkin, and it’s a record.
Cheyenne, WY-based growers Andy & Amy Corbin submitted a monster pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 2,062 pounds! Their winning entry set a new Wyoming state record and a Fort Collins Nursery site record.
The contest and festival brought in an estimated attendance of 1,000+ people throughout the day.
A prize package totaling over $6,500 was given out to competing pumpkin growers. This year’s weigh-off attracted dozens of growers from all over the Colorado region and Wyoming.
The competition featured entries from several categories, including pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, squash, bushel gourds, long gourds, and sunflowers.
Here is a list of this year’s entries:
Heaviest Pumpkin
- 1st Place- Andy & Amy Corbin (2,062 lbs) *New Wyoming State Record
- 2nd Place- France Stinchcomb (1,353 lbs)
- 3rd Place- Tim Hanauer (1,115 lbs)
- 4th Place- John Stellern (1,028 lbs)
- 5th Place- Dave Lind (529 lbs)
- 6th Place- Joe Notaro (323 lbs)
- 7th Place- Charlie Nystrom (281 lbs)
- 8th Place – Anne-lise Aultsch (191 lbs)
- 9th Place – Reyna Vaillancourt & Colton Comer (167 lbs)
- 10th Place – Robert Walsh (119 lbs)
Heaviest Watermelon
- 1st Place – Chad New (157 lbs)
Howard Dill (Prettiest Pumpkin)
- 1st Place- Andy & Amy Corbin
Heaviest Squash
- 1st Place- Teresa Rodriquez (327)
Heaviest Tomato
- 1st Place – Sue Johnson (2.16 lbs)
- 2nd Place – Calvin Wohlert (2.15 lbs)
Bushel Gourd
- 1st Place- Teresa Rodriquez (33 lbs)
Long Gourd
- 1st Place – Joe Scherber (89″)
- 2nd Place – Teresa Rodriquez (70.75″)
- 3rd Place – Reyna Vaillancourt & Colton Comer (45″)
- 4th Place – Brett Martine (43.25″)
Sunflower Height
- 1st Place – Brad Bledsoe (219″)
- 2nd Place – Teresa Rodriquez (106″)
- 3rd Place – Karen Sellins (98.25″)
Sunflower Head
- 1st Place – Chad New 57″)
- 2nd Place – Ellen Woods (56″)
- 3rd Place – Calvin Wohlert (46.25″)
Kids Division Heaviest Pumpkin
- 1st Place – Cruz Mendoza (293 lbs)
- 2nd Place – Olivia Thayer (231 lbs)
- 3rd Place – Jasper & Kendley Fredrickson (221 lbs)
- 4th Place – Poppy Thayer (220 lbs)
- 4h Place – Ben Thayer (220 lbs)
- 6th Place – Avery & Grayson Martine (159 lbs)
- 7th Place – Mia Monene (115 lbs)
- 8th Place – Jasper & Kendley Fredrickson (89 lbs)
- 9th Place – Sampson & Charlotte Schroeder (69 lbs)
- 10th Place – Jasper & Kendley Fredrickson (56 lbs)
More photos and contest results are posted at:
https://fortcollinsnursery.com/news/2023-pumpkin-weigh-off-results-2/
Be the first to comment