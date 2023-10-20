Fort Collins Nursery’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Fall Jamboree Celebrates 2023 Winner

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Calling all Pumpkin Growers! The Fort Collins Nursery Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Fall Jamboree has announced the winner of its great pumpkin, and it’s a record.

Cheyenne, WY-based growers Andy & Amy Corbin submitted a monster pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 2,062 pounds! Their winning entry set a new Wyoming state record and a Fort Collins Nursery site record.

The contest and festival brought in an estimated attendance of 1,000+ people throughout the day.

A prize package totaling over $6,500 was given out to competing pumpkin growers. This year’s weigh-off attracted dozens of growers from all over the Colorado region and Wyoming.

The competition featured entries from several categories, including pumpkins, watermelons, tomatoes, squash, bushel gourds, long gourds, and sunflowers.

Here is a list of this year’s entries:

Heaviest Pumpkin

1 st Place- Andy & Amy Corbin (2,062 lbs) *New Wyoming State Record

Place- Andy & Amy Corbin (2,062 lbs) *New Wyoming State Record 2 nd Place- France Stinchcomb (1,353 lbs)

Place- France Stinchcomb (1,353 lbs) 3 rd Place- Tim Hanauer (1,115 lbs)

Place- Tim Hanauer (1,115 lbs) 4 th Place- John Stellern (1,028 lbs)

Place- John Stellern (1,028 lbs) 5 th Place- Dave Lind (529 lbs)

Place- Dave Lind (529 lbs) 6 th Place- Joe Notaro (323 lbs)

Place- Joe Notaro (323 lbs) 7 th Place- Charlie Nystrom (281 lbs)

Place- Charlie Nystrom (281 lbs) 8 th Place – Anne-lise Aultsch (191 lbs)

Place – Anne-lise Aultsch (191 lbs) 9 th Place – Reyna Vaillancourt & Colton Comer (167 lbs)

Place – Reyna Vaillancourt & Colton Comer (167 lbs) 10th Place – Robert Walsh (119 lbs)

Heaviest Watermelon

1st Place – Chad New (157 lbs)

Howard Dill (Prettiest Pumpkin)

1st Place- Andy & Amy Corbin

Heaviest Squash

1st Place- Teresa Rodriquez (327)

Heaviest Tomato

1 st Place – Sue Johnson (2.16 lbs)

Place – Sue Johnson (2.16 lbs) 2nd Place – Calvin Wohlert (2.15 lbs)

Bushel Gourd

1st Place- Teresa Rodriquez (33 lbs)

Long Gourd

1 st Place – Joe Scherber (89″)

Place – Joe Scherber (89″) 2 nd Place – Teresa Rodriquez (70.75″)

Place – Teresa Rodriquez (70.75″) 3r d Place – Reyna Vaillancourt & Colton Comer (45″)

Place – Reyna Vaillancourt & Colton Comer (45″) 4th Place – Brett Martine (43.25″)

Sunflower Height

1 st Place – Brad Bledsoe (219″)

Place – Brad Bledsoe (219″) 2 nd Place – Teresa Rodriquez (106″)

Place – Teresa Rodriquez (106″) 3rd Place – Karen Sellins (98.25″)

Sunflower Head

1 st Place – Chad New 57″)

Place – Chad New 57″) 2 nd Place – Ellen Woods (56″)

Place – Ellen Woods (56″) 3rd Place – Calvin Wohlert (46.25″)

Kids Division Heaviest Pumpkin

1 st Place – Cruz Mendoza (293 lbs)

Place – Cruz Mendoza (293 lbs) 2 nd Place – Olivia Thayer (231 lbs)

Place – Olivia Thayer (231 lbs) 3 rd Place – Jasper & Kendley Fredrickson (221 lbs)

Place – Jasper & Kendley Fredrickson (221 lbs) 4 th Place – Poppy Thayer (220 lbs)

Place – Poppy Thayer (220 lbs) 4 h Place – Ben Thayer (220 lbs)

Place – Ben Thayer (220 lbs) 6 th Place – Avery & Grayson Martine (159 lbs)

Place – Avery & Grayson Martine (159 lbs) 7 th Place – Mia Monene (115 lbs)

Place – Mia Monene (115 lbs) 8 th Place – Jasper & Kendley Fredrickson (89 lbs)

Place – Jasper & Kendley Fredrickson (89 lbs) 9 th Place – Sampson & Charlotte Schroeder (69 lbs)

Place – Sampson & Charlotte Schroeder (69 lbs) 10th Place – Jasper & Kendley Fredrickson (56 lbs)

More photos and contest results are posted at:

https://fortcollinsnursery.com/news/2023-pumpkin-weigh-off-results-2/