Tasty Treats: Glacier Ice Cream & Gelato is a Fort Collins Gem!

There’s something to be said about a place when you are driving, decide to buy your son an ice cream, and he tells you where he wants to go — by name.

That’s what happened to me this week.

Glacier Ice Cream and Gelato (at 920 North College Ave in Fort Collins) opened during the pandemic. The owner, Tony Karnes, started the shop to create a business opportunity for his son.

After years of building the business, paying for the seemingly never-ending startup costs, not to mention doing it during a time when many local eateries were shitting down — says a lot!

This place made it. Tony and his son will likely be serving tasty local homemade treats. Soon, small ice cream carts around town will give this shop creative location expansion.

Nestled on North College in a building with an oversized garage door out back, Glacier is a unique place with excellent ice cream and creative vision!

Vintage stadium seats, a collection of Star Wars figures, and other memorabilia are on display. They are conversation pieces, adjoined by outstanding service from a local family who knows their ice cream!

There are plenty of flavors to choose from, from basic vanilla to mixes with cookie dough, sorbet, and—as the business name suggests—gelato.

“Would you like it in a cone or cup,” Tony asked my son. “Sugar cone,” my son said. Then he served it up and offered two candy eyes on the house. The eyes got eaten before I could snap the picture!

I’m a little less original; cookie dough in a cup makes me happy. Put some chocolate chips on top — Yup, I’m set!

He weighed us in at about $11 for all of it.

Glacier on College is a local gem. Be sure to stop by for excellent service, then step back in time a little while enjoying a collection of Nick backs that are sure to please!

Be sure to add a couple of bucks to the tip jar because owning a small business is not easy. When you find someone who is just having fun while trying to build a living for his family, well, a few extra bucks is definitely deserved.

Give it a try! Glacier Ice Cream & Gelato gets an A!

For more information, visit glacierfortcollins.com.