The Biergarten Fort Collins is baking craft brew-infused pies for this Thanksgiving season.

The pies are made fresh by Chef Conan and infused with fan-favorite beer from the Biergarten with craft brewers in mind. Orders can be placed online and are available for pickup from Monday, November 23 through Wednesday, November 25, at the Biergarten located at 2351 Busch Drive.

Baking instructions will be included with every purchased pie.

Craft brew-infused pies available for purchase are as follows:

Blueberry Pie ($20 each) – Whole Maine Blueberries, sweetened and cooked with Blue Point Brewing Company Blueberry Ale: a crisp golden ale with just a hit of blueberry flavor. Baked in a flaky, scratch-made crust

Apple Pie ($20 each) – An all-American, traditional spiced apple pie. Made with Breckenridge Brewery Colorado Core Blonde Ale, which is brewed with apple cider from the fabled Palisade, Grand Valley produces region. Baked inside of a flaky, scratch-made crust

Pumpkin Pie ($20 each) – A pumpkin custard made with Elysian Brewing Company Night Owl. Night Owl is brewed with pumpkin puree and juice and spiced in conditioning with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. This pie is seasoned with traditional spices and baked in a scratch-made crust.

Chocolate Mousse Pie ($18 each) – A decadent, smooth chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream stars inside the scratch-made crust. Cooked with 10 Barrel Brewing Company Estonya Imperial Porter: a deceptively smooth, barrel-aged beer with nuances of milk chocolate, creamy vanilla, dark fruits, and caramel.

Those interested in purchasing and picking up a pie can pick their desired pickup time, flavor, and quantity they would like. Orders can be made online until Friday, November 20, at 5 pm, and all pickups require masks to be worn and social distancing to take place.

For more information regarding purchasing a craft brew-infused pie, visit: BudweiserTours.com