Shop Local During the Holidays With A Loveland Downtown District Gift Card

This year, the Loveland Downtown District wants to encourage you to keep holiday shopping local and give the gift of the Downtown Experience to your loved ones. Small businesses still need our support more than ever, and the Loveland Downtown District Gift Card is a community-based digital gift card that makes it fun and easy to keep local spending local. Purchase an eGift Card here t o use at any of the participating shops in the Downtown Loveland! You can write a personal message and send this card to family, friends and colleagues via email, text, or physical copy.

This is the perfect gift for the friends and family on your list that are always impossible to shop for, as well as your kids’ teachers, your co-workers and employees! Recipients can spend it on what they like at any of the nearly 45 participating merchants in Downtown Loveland. Your gift card can live on your phone, or you can print it out, making it the perfect gift or stocking stuffer. We heard that Santa is even giving them out to people who made it on the “Nice List” this year!

Why supporting local businesses is so important

Participating in this program means supporting the heart of what makes our community unique. The purchase of an eGift Card creates a pool of cash that local businesses in Downtown Loveland can rely on. Studies have shown that local independent retailers recirculate 47% of their revenue back into the community, while only 14% of national chains’ revenue stays in the community. More dramatically, restaurants recirculate 73% of their revenue back into the community, versus only 30% for national chains.

By supporting local businesses, more money continues circulating through the local community—this is achieved through a combination of profits paid to local business owners, wages paid to local workers, goods and services procured locally for internal use or resale, and charitable giving within the community. If you’re looking for a way to do some good or want to know how you can help the community you love, send a Loveland Downtown District eGift Card today! For more information or to participate as a merchant in the program, please contact the Tori Jaworski at tjaworski@lovelandpartnership.org.

To learn more about the Loveland Downtown District, visit us at www.downtownloveland.org. You can purchase your Loveland Downtown District Gift Card at www.downtownloveland.org/giftcards.