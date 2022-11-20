Add Some Jolly To Your Month and Make It a Foothills Holiday

The holidays are finally here, which means time for comfy sweaters, hot cocoa, and festive decorations. Foothills is blessed with hearty winters in Fort Collins, and this year they are offering a multitude of activities for family and friends to enjoy. From showing off your favorite ugly sweater to capturing the perfect moment with Santa, Foothills is sure to add some holiday fun this season. So whether you’ve been naughty or nice, make the most of the holidays, and head to Foothills Mall; the destination for all things festive.

Foothills – Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame – November 18, 11 am – December 31

Coming to Fort Collins for the first time, the Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame showcases the best of the worst holiday sweaters. Think your sweater is better? Take a picture in the life-sized frame and tag us on social at @shopfoothills!

Foothills – Holiday Kickoff Concert & Tree Lighting – Saturday, November 19 from 5 pm – 9 pm

Kick off the holidays at Foothills with our annual tree lighting on the lawn. Cozy up with loved ones while you listen to the incredible Chris Daniels & The Kings performing some of our favorite holiday classics, and a few originals, too!

Grab a hot beverage (spiked if you prefer!) and enjoy some fun surprise performances along the way. The holiday party you don’t want to miss… and don’t forget to wear your sweaters to The Ugly Sweater Hall of Fame

Foothills – Photos with Santa – November 25 – December 24

Santa Claus is coming to town from November 25 through Christmas Eve at Foothills Mall. Tell Santa your holiday wishes and take a photo to capture the moment forever. Products and photos are available for purchase.

Schedule:

November 25 – December 4

Monday – Thursday: 3-7 pm

Friday – Saturday: 11 am-7 pm

Sunday: 12-6 pm

December 5 – December 15

Monday – Saturday: 11 am-7 pm

Sunday: 12-6 pm

December 16 – December 23

Daily: 10 am-8 pm

December 24: 10 am-4 pm

Foothills – Santa Paws Photos – November 25 – December 25

Our special family members love the holidays, too. Bring your best friend to enjoy dressed-up doggie photos and sweet treats with Saint Nick.

December 4, 11, and 18 (Sundays) 12:00 – 2:00 pm