2021’s Well-O-Rama Was a Huge Success

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Wellington Main Street Program’s 2021 Well-O-Rama event was a huge success. Three local bands, 300 attendees, 12 vendors, and over $11,000 were raised in sponsorship, with many local businesses and organizations supporting the event.

Kallie Cooper, Executive Director of the Wellington Main Streets Program, shares, “We were just so happy we were able to put the event on this year. We missed bringing the community together last year. It was great supporting the local artist community. It was a hard year for them too!”

“Our theme and goal this year was to keep it local and provide an opportunity to celebrate our community. We made active efforts to limit expenses and scale the event to a level based on the current health crisis,” shares Rebekka Kinney, who chaired the committee that put on this event.

Thirty volunteers showed up to help on the event day. The final numbers aren’t in yet, but proceeds convey back into downtown Wellington through the great work of this nonprofit organization. Huge thanks to the Well-O-Rama Planning committee members: Rebekka Kinney, Josh Westmoreland, Jennifer Poole, Linda Stoddard, and Kelly Carroll for all their time and dedication throughout the event planning process.

Wellington is a small community, big on events. There is much joy in the vibe of a crowd brimming with familiar places—a collective enjoyment and gratitude for the opportunity to gather and connect in these downtown spaces—cheers to those behind the scenes for making these events happen.