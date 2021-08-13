Public Open House: Owl Canyon Road and Larimer CR 9 Improvements

An open house for the public to learn about and discuss planned road improvements on two sections of Larimer County roads in northern Larimer County is being held on Aug 16, 2021.

The open house will have no formal presentation. Residents are welcome to drop in anytime during the open house to learn about the project. Visual layouts of the project will be available at the open house, and Larimer County Engineering staff will be available to answer questions.

Time and date: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

Place: Larimer County Courthouse Hearing Room, First Floor

200 West Oak St., Fort Collins, Colorado

The planned roadway improvements include 1.5 miles of Larimer County Road [CR] 70 [Owl Canyon Rd.] between CR 9 and I-25 and 4 miles of CR 9 between the CR 70 and the new Larimer County North Landfill.

Improvements to CR 9 are being made to prepare for the new Larimer County North Landfill, to be built about 4 miles north of CR 70. The improvements to CR 70 are part of Phase Four of the 2008 Owl Canyon Roadway Corridor Plan.

The planned improvements will widen the roadways with one lane in each direction, including 6 to 8-foot shoulders, enhance safety, and improve visual driver distance. Five bridges will also be replaced over canals and irrigation ditches.

Planned intersection improvements include a single-lane roundabout at CR 70 and CR 9 and a realignment of the CR 70 and CR 7/5J intersection.

If you cannot attend the open house or would like more information, visit CR 70 [Owl Canyon] and CR 9 Roadway Improvements to learn about the project. A project status report that is updated monthly is available at Transportation project status reports.

Need more information? Contact Jake Wilson, Project Manager, Larimer County Engineering, 970-498-5723, wilsonje@co.larimer.co.us.