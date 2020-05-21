Bohemian Nights’ Presents Thursday Night Concert Series in Old Town Fort Collins is Postponed

Bohemian Nights Presents Thursday Night Live is a series of free summer concerts in Old Town Fort Collins each Thursday. The series showcases Colorado’s finest established and emerging musical talent.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thursday Night Live concert series will not start on May 28 as originally scheduled.

According to the Bohemian Foundation, Bohemian Nights is closely monitoring developments and following recommendations regarding coronavirus.

“If the concert series proceeds later in the summer, announcements will be made through Bohemian Nights’ mobile app, on the website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram,” said June Greist, Communications Director for the Bohemian Foundation.

For more information go to bohemiannights.org/thursday-night-live