Emily and the Lucky Strike performed an incredible set the West End Bar in Loveland September 12. Band members including Ronnie Allen, Lance Ruby, and Branden Vandenburg made some awesome licks while Emily (Sparklechicken) Erkman showed off her dynamic stage presence and powerful vocal range.

Food Truck Line Up for Tues, 9/15 - Sun, 9/20

Labor Day Weekend at Cannagea CBD!

