Jamestown Revival Played Aggie with Special Guests!

If you were anywhere other than the Aggie Theatre on January 29, then you made a terrible mistake that is sure to follow you until the end of your days. Why do I say this? Oh, it’s only because Jamestown Revival rolled on through with special opening acts Mipso and Robert Ellis, and it was the show of the century!!!

Rolling Stone magazine featured Jamestown Revival. The boys have also made appearances at a lot of music festivals like South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival in Austin, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and even an appearance on Conan O'Brien.

Robert Ellis was the first to take the stage, stationed at his piano much like a command center on a spaceship, which was all too fitting for his outer space attire. Ellis is well known for his humor and flamboyant demeanor, and oh yeah, he’s not bad at playing the piano, as well; playing some of his classic love songs such as, “Your Fricking Crazy” and “Passive Aggressive.” Ellis later returned to the stage to perform with the Jamestown Revival.

Mipso came shortly after Ellis wrapped up and Mipso has been busy to say the least, as they’ve been touring with Jamestown Revival for a hot minute. Mipso has been described as having a strong Americana vibe with roots buried deep in southern heritage; their songs are folk-driven with country accents. Fort Collins Mipso fans certainly made themselves known Saturday night and for those who were new to the experience, they’ve got a new favorite local band.

Jamestown Revival is in the process of finishing a tour that officially wraps up in March. They played songs from the newest release “Young Man” in its entirety. The new album is the first project where the duo “unplugged” and left electric guitars behind, in an effort to emphasize their skillful songwriting, intricate fingerpicking, and sweet vocals. “Young Man” has been described as a carefully crafted, beautifully produced, and delicious example of tight musicianship.

Jamestown members Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance have a pretty deep and solid friendship, as they’ve grown up together in Magnolia, Texas. Similar to that of the Black Keys, they have a bond for musicians that are largely inspired by the types of music and songwriters they appreciate within the genres of Americana, folk, blues, and bluegrass. These styles represent the music they listen to and strive to create. Jamestown Revival gave a pretty impressive snapshot of just exactly what they do on Saturday night at the Aggie Theatre and I strongly encourage you all the try and catch them if and when they pass back through.

Be sure to check out their newest album “Young Man” available now!