Today’s Weather: 2/7/22

Today
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|0
|15
|43
|25
|Berthoud
|0
|14
|48
|31
|Fort Collins
|0
|16
|46
|29
|Greeley
|0
|16
|42
|20
|Laporte
|0
|14
|46
|33
|Livermore
|2
|27
|33
|25
|Loveland
|0
|15
|47
|30
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|20
|36
|28
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|23
|40
|32
|Wellington
|0
|18
|45
|32
|Windsor
|0
|14
|45
|24
|*As of February 7, 2022 7:30am
