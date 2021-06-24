Lagoon Summer Concert Series Announces 2021 Plans

Northern Colorado’s most beloved concert series returns Friday, July 9, with a new format for the season. This year, the Lagoon Summer Concert Series will be running in conjunction with Colorado State University’s Movie Night at Canvas Stadium, providing pre-movie live entertainment at the New Belgium Porch. For over 25 years, The Lagoon Series, produced and owned by Mantooth Company, is a Fort Collins favorite for families.

This year’s series will include a performance on Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 31 at Canvas Stadium immediately before the movie of the night. Gates will open at 5 pm with the Lagoon concert starting at 5:45 pm immediately followed by Movie Night at Canvas Stadium at 7:30 pm.

On Friday, July 9, Fort Collins’ favorite 80’s band, Jakarta will be the opening act for Finding Nemo.

On Saturday, July 31, northern Colorado’s favorite Wendy Woo, along with her band, will be the opening act for Shrek.

Due to ever-changing guidelines and regulations around COVID-19 and limitations in planning the traditional series, Lagoon Summer Concert Series has decided to partner with Colorado State University Athletics to bring together two beloved events in the Fort Collins community. The merging of these two events for 2021 will allow our community to return to a fun, relaxing, and joyous atmosphere for the summer! To read more about changes to this year’s Lagoon Summer Concert Series, check our FAQ page here. https://lagoonseries.com/faq/

Pre-registration to the event is required, and fans are encouraged to bring blankets and towels for use on the field. General admission chair backs seating on the west side of Canvas Stadium will also be available. The New Belgium Porch will also be open and offering soda, water, and New Belgium beer sales as well as select concession items. Food and beverages are not permitted upon entrance or on the turf and Colorado State’s Clear Bag Policy will be enforced. Starting June 15 those who want to attend can register at www.lagoonconcertseries.com.

Visit www.lagoonseries.com for frequently asked questions about the event, weather updates, band bios and more. Follow @LagoonSeries on Facebook, @lagoonconcerts on Instagram, or email lagoonconcertseries@gmail.com for more information.