Local Musician Joins Pete Sands in Support of Indigenous Community

On Friday, July 9th, Pete Sands and the Drifters of the Utah desert will be accompanied by Xak Wolfe, “outlaw country” artist from Fort Collins, CO, showcasing their broad musical talents and creating greater awareness for The Hurting Song – an organization supporting missing and murdered indigenous women throughout North America. The concert will provide listeners a creative blend of Americana and country music with styles ranging from Folsom Prison to dirt-floor-honky-tonk. The Fort Collins community will be invited to enjoy the familiar sounds of Colorado’s front-porch country music before being transported to the Navajo deserts of Utah, all in support of bringing visibility to the plight of the indigenous communities of our continent.

Fort Collins hometown hero, Xak Wolfe has been creating music in the shadows of the Rocky Mountains and touring Colorado and beyond for over two decades, sharing his unique voice and love of life with anyone willing to listen. Appealing to a wide range of audiences, one listener has said, “…there’s something in their music that everyone out there can just identify with”

Pete Sands & the Drifters is pure desert-born music coming straight from the heart of the Navajo-Indian Reservation. Founder and leader Pete Sands grew up listening to the old country songs from the likes of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and at the same time learning the songs of his ancient culture. Formerly known as “BLACKKISS”, Sands rebranded after finalizing a full band lineup. Chris Aguilar on lead guitar, Nate Meredith on bass, and Steve Tabarez make up the Drifters band.

The Hurting Song is an organization that, with the passionate support of Pete Sands, is raising awareness for a variety of causes, including Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. These organizations, together, are working to address the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaskan Native women and girls are reported missing or worse due to issues of jurisdiction and prejudice.

This benefit is in partnership with the Lydia Lerma Foundation from Fort Collins, CO, which provides support and assistance to sexual assault survivors and their families. Lydia works closely with law enforcement in the investigative process involving individual MMIW and sexual assault cases. Recipient of the Rocky Mountain Victim Law Center – Strength and Resilience award, Lydia has also served a Vice-President on the White Horse Creek Council and continues to partner with various organizations to benefit indigenous communities throughout Colorado and the U.S.

Pete Sands and the Drifters, with opener Xak Wolfe will be performing July 9th at 5:00pm at The Lyric Cinema in Fort Collins, CO. Tickets will be $10.00 per guest and will be available at www.LyricCinema.com.

This event is sponsored entirely by Fort Collins local businesses with all proceeds from ticket sales supporting The Hurting Song and MMIW.

More information can be found at:

www.SandsTradingCompany.com

www.TheHurtingSong.com

www.MMIWUSA.org

www.LydiaLerma.org

www.LyricCinema.com