Go Fish! Colorado Launches Digital Fishing License on myColorado™ App

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s resident fishing licenses are now accessible through myColorado™, the State of Colorado’s official mobile app™. Resident anglers will purchase their fishing licenses the same way they always have and receive a printed physical license, but now they will also have the option to display it within the myColorado app.

The myColorado app gives Colorado residents the ability to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver’s license or state identification (ID) card on their smartphone as proof of identity within the state. Now, resident anglers can use it to show they have a valid fishing license as well. The myColorado app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Visit myColorado.gov to learn more.

“We are excited to make it as easy as possible for Coloradans to show they’ve purchased their fishing licenses, allowing them to continue enjoying our state’s great outdoors,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Since my children are under 16, they can fish for free, but when I got my license a couple years ago, I was surprised that there wasn’t an option to display my license on my phone. While a paper license still works for many people, it can be easy to forget at home, but many parents like me always have their phone on them. This new option meets Coloradans where they’re at, providing 21st century service.”

“Resident fishing license products are a great way for CPW to enter the digital arena with our licenses,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “We’ll continue to explore options for making proof of holding a valid license or pass easier for our customers.”

Check out the myColorado FAQ document or myColorado digital fishing license media toolkit for more information about how to access your resident fishing license within the app Wallet. To learn more about fishing in Colorado, including 37 angling locations within Colorado state parks, visit cpw.state.co.us.