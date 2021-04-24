Last Call for Main Street Market Vendor Applications

The Wellington Main Street Program is putting on a farmers market in Centennial Park, downtown Wellington. It will take place Thursday evenings in July and August, from 5:30p-8:30p. For initial consideration, applications must be submitted online by April 30, 2021. Vendor notification of acceptance happens in early May 2021. Please use market@wellingtonmainstreet.org for all correspondence or assistance with your application.

“We hope to draw people from Wellington and surrounding communities to our downtown every week to explore new vendors, enjoy the downtown atmosphere and help support the local economy,” said Executive Director Kallie Cooper. “2020 was a long year, and we are excited to bring a safe, family-friendly community event back to Wellington,” Kallie said.

For more information on the Main Street Market, including rules and regulations, check out: https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/mainstreetmarket