Larimer County Natural Resources Distributes Grants for Trails, Local Farms and Gardens

Larimer County Natural Resources has distributed a total of $18,764 in grants to support seven community and neighborhood projects that will aid in educating and connecting people to the land.
The awards were provided to various organizations across Larimer County through the department’s Small Grants for Community Partnering program. $20,000 is set aside annually from the tax funds for grant awards.
- Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Larimer County Open Spaces, Age and Origin of Larimer County’s SIgnature Stone: The Lyon’s Sandstone, $2,977
- Georgetown Townhomes HOA, Fort Collins, Georgetown Gardens, $3,000
- Heart-J Center for Experiential Learning, Loveland, Heart-J Adventure Trail at Sylvan Dale Ranch, $3,000
- Loveland Historical Society, Loveland, Mariano Medina Cemetery Site Improvements, $2,060
- Loveland Youth Gardeners, Loveland, LYG Site Development, $3,000
- Sproutin’ Up, Fort Collins, CSA Farm Expansion, $3,000
- Terry Shores HOA, Fort Collins, ADA Lake Access Project, $1,727
Small Grants for Community Partnering is an initiative of Larimer County Natural Resources to disperse a portion of Help Preserve Open Spaces sales tax dollars for projects that do the following:
- Enhance natural areas
- Create public linkages with existing open lands and parks
- Offer opportunities for environmental education, outdoor recreation, or nature interpretation
- Provide opportunities for people to connect with the land through agriculture or increased access to open spaces and natural areas
- Develop new research on Larimer County open spaces
