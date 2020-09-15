Charlie Papazian, considered the Father of Homebrewing, will present “A Century of Homebrewing” in a virtual program from 6-8 pm Thursday, Sept. 17, hosted by the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures.

Papazian is the author of “The Complete Joy of Home Brewing,” first published in 1984 and now in its 4th edition (2014). An American nuclear engineer, brewer, and author, Papazian founded the American Homebrewers Association in 1978 and the Great American Beer Festival in 1982.

Reservations and payment of $5 per Zoom connection can be made via PayPal at globalvillagemuseum.org. You do not need a PayPal account to register. Museum members are free, and all registrants will receive Zoom connection information on the day of the program.