Red Feather Lakes, a Hidden Gem, Welcoming Visitors since 1920

Red Feather Lakes village is a hidden gem nestled by 622,000 acres in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests. Surrounded by Public State Lakes and Private Lakes, it is a fisherman’s delight. The area was first developed in the 1880s by ranchers and miners. In 1888, the Mitchell ditch first conveyed water into town. In the 1920s, some Denver Businessmen decided it would be a great recreational place to entice people to come to the area, prompting further development. By the 1950s, Red Feather Lakes became an attraction for people to get away to their mountain cabins.

If you are interested in learning more about this community’s history, the Red Feather Historical Society put together a Walking Tour Map with twenty-two local historic sites. The map can be found in local stores or at the Red Feather library.

Red Feather Lakes Village is in an unincorporated area of Larimer County with no local governing body, served by two special service districts; the RFL Fire Protection District and the RFL Community Library. There is a rural post office and limited commercial and retail services. The businesses appreciate recreational people to support their endeavors as well as the full-time residents.

The Red Feather Community Association is a not-for-profit organization that plans, funds (through donations), and executes fun community activities. One of the upcoming events includes the Independence Day Activities on 3rd July.

Here is the schedule for this year’s event:

8:30 am, Kid’s Fishing Contest

9 am -4 pm, Craft and Artisan Fair includes Mountain Gals Baked goods

11 am – 1 pm, BBQ Lunch at the Community Association Pavilion Morning Star Church

2 pm, Parade on Main Street

3 pm, Reading of the names on the Veterans Memorial at the Community Park

Dusk, Firework Lake Hiawatha.

Come for a day and evening in Red Feather Lakes to enjoy the fresh mountain air, fun activities, good food, and the pleasure of being in one of the hidden gems not far from Fort Collins. “The mountains are calling and I must go,” John Muir.

The above information shared by Caryn Hughes, Red Feather Lakes Property Owners Association Office Manager. Caryn also serves on the Board of Directors for the Red Feather Historical Society and on the Board of Directors for the RFL Fire Protection District, as Treasurer.

