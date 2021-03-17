2021 Earth Day Challenge Launched by The City of Fort Collins

The City of Fort Collins has launched the 2021 Earth Day Challenge from now til Earth Day on Thursday, April 22, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Fort Collins.

The challenge is an online action competition and is a unique way to see which individual or team can reduce the most CO 2 . Members of the Fort Collins Community can join the competition as an individual or create an Earth Day Challenge team.

Each pound of CO 2 reduced counts for one point. Every team that earns 5,000 points will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.

Grand prizes are as follows:

1-year of free curbside pickup composting from a local composting business

$200 gift card to a Fort Collins grocery store of choice

$200 gift card to a Fort Collins bicycle shop of choice

“Last year, we had over 580 households and 12 teams compete in the Earth Day Challenge, and this year we are hoping for even more participants,” said Jensen Morgan, Environmental Specialist for the City of Fort Collins. “The Shift campaign is aimed at inspiring people in Fort Collins to make small shifts in their everyday lives that help us create a more sustainable and healthier community overall,” Jensen said.

For more information regarding the Shift movement and the 2021 Earth Day Challenge, visit fcgov.com/shift.