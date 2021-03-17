Rotary Club of Fort Colins Seeking 2021 Grant Applications

The Rotary Club of Fort Collins is planning to award financial grants to deserving 501(c)(3) non-profits within Fort Collins.

The grants will be awarded in specific categories each quarter, with the second quarter of this year being Youth Programs. The Rotary Club of Fort Collins (RCFC) started accepting applications on Monday, March 15, with the due date being Friday, May 21.

Grant awards will begin being made in June. The Community Grants Committee will favor innovative projects that address local needs and contain an active volunteer service opportunity for members of RCFC.

Applicants are urged to provide detailed information regarding any volunteer activities related to their grant application projects so that the recruitment of RCFC members as volunteers can be considered. Grants can be utilized for special projects or services that include capital items.

Grants cannot be used to retire debt, general operating expenses, assist specific individuals, or duplicate an established project within the community. Published materials related to a grant award project such as magazines, flyers, brochures, and booklets should be imprinted with the Rotary International Gear Symbol logo and should acknowledge support from RCFC.

Organizations receiving grant awards will be asked to submit a grant award project report six months after the grant is awarded. The Community Grants Committee will evaluate grant applications and submit grant award recommendation story RCFC Board of Directors for final approval.

For more information regarding the grant program, including eligibility criteria, application requirements, grant categories, submission instructions, submission dates for each category, visit http://rotarycluboffortcollins.org/Page/community-grants.