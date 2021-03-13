$33,000 Raised and 1,000 Pounds of Food Raised by ‘Empty Your Pantry Food and Fund Drive’

Owner of Valor Elite Training Tim Anderson presented Food Bank for Larimer County with 1,000 pounds of food and a check for $33,000 to commemorate Tim’s new online physical training and nutrition company Valor Elite Training and to provide to those in need within the community.

The ‘Empty Your Pantry Food and Fund Drive’ ran from Wednesday, February 10, to Friday, February 26. It was co-sponsored by i25Kia, who initially committed to providing a $5,000 matching grant raised to $10,000 halfway through the event. The company matched every dollar donated up to $10,000.

“For every dollar donated, we can provide two meals to a family in need,” said CEO of the Food Bank for Larimer County, Amy Pezzani. “We are thankful to Valor Elite Training for their dedication to those in need of nutritious food in our community and very thankful to i25Kia for stepping up to support Tim and his team with a $10,000 matching grant,” Amy said.

Mantooth Marketing & Events also served as a co-sponsor of the drive.

“We are so excited to see Tim personally succeed with his new company and succeed in helping those in need in our community with this drive,” said the Owner of Mantooth Marketing & Events, Connie Hanrahan.

For more information regarding the Food Bank for Larimer County, visit https://foodbanklarimer.org.