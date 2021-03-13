Construction Work will Close Lemay Avenue for Eight Days

Lemay Avenue will be fully closed between Drake and Columbia Road starting March 13 as Utilities Stormwater crews will be working to improve capacity in the stormwater drainage system.

The work is anticipated to last through Sunday, March 21. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Lemay Avenue starting Monday, March 22, through the project’s remainder.

The project is expected to take roughly eight weeks with weather permitting. The stormwater work will impact north and south-bound Lemay traffic with pedestrian access in the area being maintained.

Residents in the surrounding neighborhoods can expect heavy machinery, construction-related traffic, and stockpiles of materials throughout the project. Local access, trash services, and mail delivery will be provided.

Work hours will be 7 am through 5 pm from today, March 13 through Sunday, March 21, including weekends, to get Lemay reopened. After Sunday, March 21, work hours on the project will be Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm.

This is one of many projects along the Lemay Avenue corridor taking place this year.

For more information regarding additional projects ongoing in this area, visit fcgov.com/lemay2021.