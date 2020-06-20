All Law Enforcement in Colorado Will Soon Be Required to Wear Body Cameras

Governor Jared Polis signed SB20-17, the Law Enforcement Integrity and Accountability Act into law Friday, June 19 in an attempt to increase transparency and accountability for Law Enforcement in Colorado.

“Dr. King spoke of the fierce urgency of now. We can no longer wait to take action on the egregious injustices that exist in our society today. Change is coming,” said Rep Herod.

Sponsored by Representative Leslie Herod, Representative Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Senate President Leroy Garcia, and Senator Rhonda Fields, the bill comes as a response to a call for justice from the community.

The bill goes into effect July 1, 2023, requiring all law enforcement agencies and the Colorado state patrol to provide their officers with body-worn cameras. Additionally, all incidents recorded on the cameras must be released to the public within 21 days of the incident.

As one of the first states in the nation to pass a police reform package like this, representatives hope the bill changes history, ensuring Colorado Law Enforcement will operate with integrity and accountability.

“This will not bring back Elijah McClain or De’Von Bailey, but their deaths will not be in vain,” said Rep Herod.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Integrity and Accountability Act, visit https://leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb20-217.