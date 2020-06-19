City of Fort Collins Sustainability Services Makes Statement About Local Demonstrations

From City of Fort Collins Sustainability Services

George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and Ahmaud Arbery were murdered, representing only the most recent on a long list of African-Americans that have fallen victim to a system that perpetuates violence toward black communities.

We know it is not just hate and prejudice to blame; the causes are much deeper. The City of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Police Services stand with those demonstrating against racism, recognizing that our organization is not immune to the legacies of institutional and structural racism in our nation; action must follow words of solidarity and support.

We are committed to dismantling this legacy, and institutionalizing anti-racism throughout all facets of our work. Our climate efforts can lead the way.

“When addressing systems change within sustainability, we must first understand the three pillars. The environment, the economy, and equity must all be considered in policy, planning, and implementation in order to be successful, especially for climate action. We cannot begin to address a sustainable future without first addressing racist and inequitable systems that disproportionately affect our black communities and communities of color. Advocating for a cleaner planet also means advocating for racial justice.”

– DeAngelo Bowden, Environmental Sustainability Specialist, City of Fort Collins