Almost $900,000 Awarded to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

The Colorado Department of Human Services has awarded $885,776 to 38 community-based domestic violence programs to provide needs and essential services to domestic violence survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the coronavirus response, domestic violence programs have continued to provide services such as crisis intervention, advocacy, financial assistance and emergency shelter,” said CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes. “This additional funding will purchase much-needed items to continue serving domestic violence survivors while following critical safety guidelines,” said Michelle.

$568,399 of the funding comes from the federal CARES Act with $317,377 being appropriated in the state budget by the state’s general assembly. The $317,377 will supplement the ongoing support that the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) provides annually through its Domestic Violence Program.

Those concerned about the safety of a friend, family member or neighbor are encouraged to offer support privately and inform them that community-based domestic violence organizations are operating. Share the contact information for the domestic violence hotline, text or chat with someone you are concerned about and reach out for support.

This supplemental funding will be used for the following:

Purchase cleaning and safety supplies that allow for safer in-person services, such as counseling;

Improve technology resources to pivot services online and ensure confidentiality; and

Meet direct client needs, such as food, rent and utility assistance, as well as emergency housing services.

“Even as social distancing restrictions change, COVID-19 continues to disrupt the daily lives of Colorado residents and create economic stressors,” said Brooke Ely-Milen, director of the Domestic Violence Program. “That is why is it so critical to continue supporting the organizations working directly with survivors,” said Brooke.

For more information including where and how to reach The National Domestic Violence Hotline, visit: thehotline.org, call 800-799-7233 or text “loveis” to 22522