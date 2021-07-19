American Red Cross Volunteers Provide Relief, June Updates



American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming Volunteers

Provide Relief to over 192 People After Disasters in the Community

Large-scale disasters make up only part of the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming’s disaster responses. Along with major crises in our backyard and coast to coast, they continued to address the nation’s most prevalent disaster, home fires. Often among the first on the scene, their trained disaster response volunteers meet with affected families—providing comforts like warm blankets, food, and shelter—and help them begin to plan their recovery. During June, Colorado and Wyoming Red Cross volunteers responded to 88 local disasters to help 192 people with urgent needs like food, lodging, and recovery assistance.

Breakdown of the CO & WY 87 county service area for June 2021:

Mile High Chapter (MHC) responded to 57 calls for service and helped 122 people. The MHC response area includes ten counties in the Denver Metro area.

responded to 57 calls for service and helped 122 people. The MHC response area includes ten counties in the Denver Metro area. Southeastern Colorado Chapter (SECO) responded to nine calls for service and helped 20 people. The SECO response area includes 16 counties.

responded to nine calls for service and helped 20 people. The SECO response area includes 16 counties. Northern Colorado Chapter (NOCO) responded to five calls for service and helped 21 people. The NOCO response area includes 11 counties.

responded to five calls for service and helped 21 people. The NOCO response area includes 11 counties. Western Colorado Chapter (WECO) responded to 11 calls for service and helped 15 people. The WECO response area covers 27 counties, serving all western Colorado and the San Luis Valley.

responded to 11 calls for service and helped 15 people. The WECO response area covers 27 counties, serving all western Colorado and the San Luis Valley. Wyoming Chapter (WYO) responded to six calls for assistance and provided care to 14 people. The WYO response area covers 21 counties in the state of Wyoming.

Multiunit Fire Response in Aurora, Colo

On June 4, 2021, the Red Cross of Mile High responded to a 3-alarm fire on E. Exposition Ave in Aurora, Colorado. Red Cross disaster responders opened an evacuation center for residents of the apartment complex to gather and receive immediate assistance. Our volunteers provided care, comfort, disaster supplies, lodging, and long-term recovery assistance to those displaced by the fire. In addition, many residents took refuge in our shelters.

“One of the rewards of volunteering with the Red Cross is being able to support other people when they really need someone. We were able to help many clients both emotionally by listening to their stories and by providing a warm, safe place to sleep. Their gratitude and appreciation are most certainly felt. I’m so glad that I could be there for them,” said Lori Halverson, a Red Cross Disaster Action Team Supervision, when asked about the apartment fire.