Another Season for Bustang to Broncos

Service resumes after one-year hiatus
The Colorado Department of Transportation has resumed Bustang to Broncos service. Service was suspended last year due to COVID-19 and restricted capacity at the stadium.
“This will be our fifth season of Bustang to Broncos, and this service has been a huge success in previous years, with full buses for all regular-season games and most of the pre-season games,” said CDOT’s Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake. “The convenience of a parking location close to the stadium and an arrival time about 90 minutes before kick-off provides fans time to enjoy the pre-game festivities.”
The roundtrip fare is $30 per person. All coaches are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets, comfortable seats, and wheelchair access.
“By providing an alternative transportation option for fans, it reduces greenhouse gas emissions, provides a designated driver, and enhances safety by reducing the number of vehicles on the road, and on the highways coming to and from Denver on game days,” added Blake.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.ridebustang.com/bustang-to-broncos/
CDOT will release the regular-season schedule for Bustang to Broncos in early September.
PLEASE NOTE: Public safety measures remain in effect, per federal transit requirements, including:
- Face masks required for drivers and passengers
- Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers
- Hand sanitizer wipes are offered to passengers when boarding the bus
- Coaches cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, headrests (front and back), and armrests
Ace Express Coaches of Golden contracts with CDOT to operate Bustang to Broncos.
