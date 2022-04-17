Arbor Day Foundation Recognizes Windsor as a Tree City USA

Windsor was named a 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Windsor achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

The Mayor will proclaim April 15 as Arbor Day for the Town of Windsor at the next Town Board Meeting. This is Windsor’s 41st year as a Tree City USA. The town’s Forestry Division maintains over 5600 trees in public areas. Town of Windsor staff will celebrate Arbor Day with local students at Windsor Charter Academy on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 9:45 to 10:30 am and at Grandview Elementary on Tuesday, April 19 from 2 to 2:25 pm.

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, “The trees being planted and cared for by Windsor ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

Planting trees in an urban space comes with a myriad of benefits past the recognition of this program. Urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, which will reduce general energy costs and help with the overall cooling of the city as well. In addition, members of the community benefit from properly placed trees as they increase property values from 7% to 20%. Trees also positively affect the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity.

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA. For more information about Windsor’s Forestry Division, visit recreationliveshere.com/Forestry.