Poudre High Soccer

The Poudre Girls’ Varsity Soccer team is led by seven seniors this season who bring heart, energy, and great skill to the table. Sofia Blanco (F), Eva Jane Brewer (F), Lexie Christopher (M), Haley Christopher (M), Grace Fisher (D), Ellie Toll (D), and Emily Schuett (GK) haven’t had the normal high school soccer experience.

The pandemic completely canceled their sophomore year season, and last year they played a shortened season with plenty of obstacles along the way. They are excited to take on this final year with enthusiasm and a deep love for the game as they finish their high school careers. We wish them all the best of luck on the pitch and in the classroom! Upcoming games Thursday 21st vs Rocky Mountain high school at French Field, and Saturday 23rd vs Monarch High school at home.