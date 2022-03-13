Area Resident Receives Nationally Recognized Humanitarian Award

Bill Wilson, a Larimer County Department of Natural Resources staff member and community volunteer, is the recipient of the 2022 C.A.S.T. for Kids B.A.S.S. Humanitarian Award.

The C.A.S.T. for Kids B.A.S.S. Humanitarian Award recognizes one B.A.S.S. member from nominations across the United States who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to serving fragile groups, such as children with special needs, veterans, abuse survivors, or any people who need extra help and support.

Since 1997, Wilson has led the C.A.S.T. for Kids fishing event at Horsetooth Reservoir, providing children with disabilities the opportunity to enjoy a quality outdoor recreation experience through the sport of fishing. The event is co-hosted by Larimer County, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, and Colorado Bass Nation.

He has served as the C.A.S.T. for Kids event coordinator voluntarily for over two decades, devoting over 3,000 hours of his personal time. His exemplary community service has made a positive impact on thousands of local families in Larimer County.

When asked what keeps Bill coming back to service, he stated, “Someone once said, “Fishing with a child takes the patience of a saint, but the rewards are heavenly!” All my events mean so much to me, and I receive so many contagious smiles each year…that’s what keeps me coming back and wanting these events to continue forever!”

In addition to the C.A.S.T. for Kids fishing event, Wilson shows a deep commitment to serving others by organizing the Veteran’s Day Breakfast (27 years), the Full Moon Open Bass Tournament (23 years), and through conservation efforts as Conservation Director of the Centennial Bass Club of Northern Colorado (26 years).

Bill Wilson received the 2021 Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award, a Larimer County employee recognition that honored his passion to serve the community through selfless acts of community service.

For more information about the C.A.S.T. for Kids B.A.S.S. Humanitarian Award, please visit Bassmaster Classic. For other information, please visit C.A.S.T. for Kids – Horsetooth Reservoir or Larimer County Natural Resources.

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit larimer.org/naturalresources.