Town of Wellington To Open New Municipal Services Building

The Town of Wellington will open a Municipal Services Building located at 8225 Third Street on Monday, March 14, 2022. This will create a one-stop-shop for residents and businesses to access Town services. Previously, services were housed in five separate buildings. The completion of this expansion project will increase resident and business access to local government services and improve organizational efficiency. The following services will be accessible at the new building: utility billing, special event permits, building permits, recreation registration, Planning and Building Department, Municipal Court Clerk, Town Administration, Town Clerk, Code Enforcement, business licensing, and more.

This project will mark the first administrative building completed by the Town since the Leeper Center was constructed in the 1970s. While a lot has changed since the Leeper Center project, the goal remains the same, to provide excellent service to the Wellington community. This project marks an important step in the legacy of Wellington. We now have the necessary tools to rise to the challenge of meeting the needs of our community that values small town cham with over 11,000 people calling Wellington home.

The need to improve residential access to town services has been clearly identified as a priority; however, the goal of a full Town Hall and the associated cost could not be realized with other critical infrastructure needs. The expansion of the Harrison Ave building was a creative solution to meet the needs of our community that grew rapidly between 2010-2020. The Town is now able to delay the need for a future town hall which is in alignment with the Board of Trustees’ direction to focus available funding and staff capacity on water and sewer infrastructure needs. It is important to note funding the expansion of the building on Harrison Ave. does not impact the plan to expand the water and wastewater treatment plants, nor will Enterprise Funds pay for the Municipal Services Building. The plan for the other Town-owned buildings has not been finalized at this time. Updates will be provided at public meetings to the Board of Trustees once available.

The town staff will start operations at the Municipal Services Building beginning March 14, 2022.

Thank you to the community, Board of Trustees, Wellington Main Streets Program, Wellington Area Chamber, and Town staff for celebrating the completion of this project at the ribbon-cutting event on March 4, 2022.