Avelo Airlines Begins New Nonstop Service from Northern Colorado to Las Vegas

Very Low Fares From North Denver / Fort Collins to Vegas Start at $29

Avelo Airlines has started nonstop service to a second popular leisure destination from North Denver/Fort Collins – Las Vegas. Very low one-way fares to the entertainment capital of the world starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo’s exclusive twice-weekly direct service between Denver’s Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) and Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport (LAS) will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flight 173 departs FNL at 12:05 pm, arriving LAS at 1 pm. Flight 174 departs LAS at 1:40 p.m., arriving FNL at 4:30 pm. The flights will be operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

“We are excited to begin service to our second destination from Northern Colorado – Las Vegas!” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “Our continued growth at FNL demonstrates our commitment to providing more very low fares, caring service, and a more convenient alternative to DIA. We look forward to making getting to Vegas easier and more affordable than ever for this fast-growing region.”

LAS is the second destination Avelo serves from FNL. In October Avelo initiated service to Los Angeles’ most convenient airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

“The addition of a second route from Avelo Airlines to Las Vegas from the Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) provides a second-high demand market for local travelers, and what a better way to get to the entertainment capital of the world than through the great fares and unparalleled convenience Avelo and FNL provide,” said Jason Licon, FNL Airport Director.

The Entertainment Capital of the World

As one of North America’s leading business and leisure destinations, Las Vegas offers something for everyone, including unrivaled entertainment and nightlife, exhilarating sporting events, world-famous hotels and dining experiences, casinos, shopping, and more. Beyond the strip, outdoor adventures, family-friendly activities, top-rated golf courses, and iconic attractions await visitors of all ages.

“We’re thrilled that Avelo Airlines continues to expand its nonstop service to Las Vegas with today’s inaugural flight from Northern Colorado Regional Airport, in the Fort Collins/Loveland area,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on December 15. “Las Vegas continues to evolve, and there are amazing new experiences for both business and leisure visitors, from first-time residencies by the world’s most popular artists to unparalleled sports events, dining, shopping, spas, and attractions. We can’t wait to welcome visitors from Northern Colorado for the Only Vegas experiences they’ve come to expect from the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.”