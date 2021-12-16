Breeze Thru Car Wash Raises Over $51,000 for Local Organizations in 2021

Locally-owned express car wash company, Breeze Thru Car Wash, continued its fundraising program at all 11 locations in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming in 2021 by donating $51, 572 to 48 organizations between April and October.

“At Breeze Thru we care about the communities we call home and the local causes and organizations that are unique to each,” said Jenifer Wilcher, Administrator at Breeze Thru.

“We believe in being a good neighbor and are passionate about serving others by acting as an involved partner to help make a positive impact in every way possible.”

Through its Fundraising Program, Breeze Thru raises money for organizations by donating one dollar per washed car during fundraiser event hours, or $400 depending on which number is greater. One fundraiser is held per location, per month.

In support of its vision to be an excellently run car wash company that prepares people for the future and provides for the community, Breeze Thru facilitates multiple charitable initiatives each year. This year, Breeze Thru worked with organizations ranging from sporting groups, school programs, and other community programs, as well as volunteered their time during a river cleanup day.

“We’ve been thankful to be a part of supporting our community organizations after such a long time of the community being apart,” said Jeni. “We are thankful to our community for pouring so much into us, and our locations love to give it right back.”

Those interested in holding a fundraiser at one of Breeze Thru’s 11 convenient locations can fill out the Fundraising Request Form found on the company’s website at breezethrucarwash.com/about-us/community/fundraising.