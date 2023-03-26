Backcountry Permits Released for Indian Peaks Wilderness

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Permits for the rugged Indian Peaks Wilderness Area, a popular destination for visitors seeking a more remote experience, are available on recreation.gov. Visit Indian Peaks Wilderness to plan your itinerary.

Overnight parking reservations for visitors planning to use the Brainard Lake Recreation Area trailheads for permitted overnight camping in Indian Peaks Wilderness Area will be available starting March 16 on recreation.gov. If you plan to use the Hessie or Fourth of July trailheads, check the Boulder County website for information on shuttles and parking. Information on that page will be updated before the season begins.