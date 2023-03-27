Cultivating HOPE in My Living Room

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

by Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Well, folks, the journey continues to bring you North Forty News while living my life.

In the last few weeks, I have announced our partnership and operation of HOPE Farm & Community Garden. And the process has started.

I began by moving “Winne” to the farm, a gracious donation from one of our long-time readers, Helen. Winne currently serves as our office on the farm.

And now, I am working on many partnerships and promotions to diversify North Forty News’ revenue into Agribusiness.

I built an online store at northfortynews.com/market. We will open a small store with the same products at HOPE Farm & Community Garden.

Every product purchased in the store supports North Forty News and the nonprofit, Cultivating HOPE.

This nonprofit cross-collaboration is unique and follows our business model to Connect Communities. The North Forty News mission statement has been printed hundreds of thousands of times in each newspaper on our masthead. Be sure to read it and spread the word about how this local News Organization is making a difference while successfully meeting the challenges of our time.

The goal of connecting communities has reached beyond pages. While we continue to connect communities, we will feed them.

TJ (our Farm Manager) and I are starting seeds indoors. TJ and I recently planted hundreds of vegetable seeds for spring crops on my kitchen table. The produce will consist of LOTS of greens, Calendula, potatoes, and much more. They will be cultivated in the six-acre lot at HOPE Farm & Community Garden at 1601 N Shields St, Fort Collins. A portion of these crops will be available for purchase. The other part will be donated, in kind, to those who can’t afford them.

We are organizing the plants into planting rows. We are keeping close track of the seeds, the pots, and the varieties we prepare. I am keeping them warm next to my wood stove in my living room!

I have immersed myself in producing North Forty News for nearly six years. Today is no exception. It all looks VERY different than it did when I started. Who knew then that our model would transform into what it has today?

Not only do I CARE about providing local news to news deserts throughout Northern Colorado, but I CARE about the people in those communities. I have watched this organization transform into something that communicates the news of hyper-local events to urban and rural areas throughout Northern Colorado every week.

North Forty News works every day to help those in need.

North Forty News has grown from a small monthly newspaper to a sizable regional media initiative (online and in print), serving thousands and thousands of people — every week.

The goal with all this is to create a multi-generational organization that helps communities throughout Northern Colorado, and I am proud to say we are now doing it every day!

All this doesn’t come easy. And it is expensive.

So, if you find yourself interested in joining our cause, the easiest thing you can do is to support it!

Purchase products from our online store at northfortynews.com/market, subscribe to North Forty News, advertise, and spread the word. North Forty News and our Communities are making a difference, and we can do more of it — TOGETHER!

