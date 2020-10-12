Board of County Commissioners Proclaim October Weld County Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month

The Weld County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed October as Weld County Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month to continue the tradition of recognizing hundreds of residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout Weld County.

When people move into long-term care facilities, they retain their human and civil rights also known as residents’ rights. The federal Nursing Home Reform Law guarantees residents’ rights and requires nursing homes to care for residents in a fashion that promotes and enhances the quality of life for each resident while ensuring dignity, choice, and self-determination.

“This year has been difficult with COVID-19, and it’s great to see these facilities and ombudsman coming together to advocate for long-term care,” said Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer, Coordinator for the Department of Human Services. “Residents’ Rights Month truly signifies what we stand for in Weld County — the quality of life and connection for all residents at any stage of life,” Barbara said.

October is nationally and annually designated as Residents’ Rights Month by Consumer Voice to honor residents living in longterm care facilities. Additionally, the theme for this year’s Residents’ Rights Month, “Connection Matters,” emphasizes connections to family, friends, and the community as an essential component of good health and quality of life for residents.

“We want to honor and celebrate each long-term care resident’s individuality and connection to others, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Department of Human Services Director Jamie Ulrich. “Included in this framework, we help maintain their right to have a say in their care and civil liberties,” Jamie said.

For more information regarding residents’ rights, visit: rmaldonado@weldgov.com or call Raegan Maldonado, Weld County Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program Supervisor at 970-400-6128