Boat Ramp Hours Changing at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake

Hours of operation have changed for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake. These hours are subject to change based on water levels, weather, and appropriate staffing.

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

Inlet Bay Ramp: 6 am-10 pm, 7 days a week

South Bay Ramp: 6 am-10 pm, 7 days a week

Satanka Ramp: 6 am-10 pm, Friday-Sunday only (Closed *Monday-Thursday)

Carter Lake County Park

North Ramp: 6 am-10 pm. Open Thursday-Sunday only (Closed *Monday-Thursday)

North Pines Ramp: 6 am-10 pm, 7 days a week

South Shore Ramp: 6 am-10 pm, 7 days a week

For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours and information on required vessel inspections, please visit larimer.org/boating. For info on entrance permits, visit larimer.org/naturalresources.

