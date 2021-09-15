Boat Ramp Hours Changing at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake

Hours of operation have changed for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake. These hours are subject to change based on water levels, weather, and appropriate staffing.
Horsetooth Reservoir County Park
- Inlet Bay Ramp: 6 am-10 pm, 7 days a week
- South Bay Ramp: 6 am-10 pm, 7 days a week
- Satanka Ramp: 6 am-10 pm, Friday-Sunday only (Closed *Monday-Thursday)
Carter Lake County Park
- North Ramp: 6 am-10 pm. Open Thursday-Sunday only (Closed *Monday-Thursday)
- North Pines Ramp: 6 am-10 pm, 7 days a week
- South Shore Ramp: 6 am-10 pm, 7 days a week
For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours and information on required vessel inspections, please visit larimer.org/boating. For info on entrance permits, visit larimer.org/naturalresources.
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit larimer.org/naturalresources.
