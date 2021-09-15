Letter to the Editor: Calling all Poudre River Lovers

Hi Poudre River Lovers, The Larimer County Commissioners, above, need to hear from you. Recall that the massive dam project that would destroy the Poudre River — called the Northern Integrated Supply Project (NISP) — wants to relocate Hwy 287 north of Ted’s Place. The County Commissioners are allowing a hearing to take place Wednesday, Sept. 15th with County Planners and the Colorado Department of Transportation. We oppose this hearing. First, the County is letting NISP do a “location and extent review” rather than a full 1041 permit. And, the County is doing this at the exact time that the County is rewriting its 1041 regulation to include Highway construction. Second, permitting the Highway relocation separately is an “illegal segmentation” of NISP. The whole project must be considered together, and part of our lawsuit against the County involves this illegal segmentation. Third, NISP does not have all of the permits that it needs to begin construction. As such this review of the Highway relocation is premature and should be put off until after all permits, and court challenges, are resolved. Here’s the hearing details: Planning Commission Hearing:

September 15 at 6:00 PM, Hearing Room

200 West Oak St, Fort Collins

Click HERE for more information. Tell the County: Use the 1041 process for the US 287 relocation

Place a moratorium on this application Sign up for virtual attendance or in person. Send comments to Board of County Commissioners, Planning Commission. Thank you for your work! Save The Poudre