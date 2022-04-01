Boyd Lake State Park’s Boating Season Is Open

Boyd Lake State Park opened for boating on Friday, March 25. Boyd Lake has two boat ramps for your convenience.

The main, six-lane boat ramp is located by the marina.

A two-lane ramp is located further north at Heron Cove, where non-motorized and personal watercraft can be launched.

Its aquatic nuisance species (ANS) inspection station hours will run from 8 am to 6 pm for the remainder of March, 7 am to 7 pm in April and 6 am to 10 pm from May 1 through Labor Day. It is located in the marina.

The ANS decontamination site at Boyd Lake is available seven days a week from 8 am to 6 pm. Boyd Lake’s park office is currently open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 am to 4 pm, and available for boat registrations.

Boyd Lake State Park is a water-sports haven for northern Colorado. The lake lies at the western-most edge of the plains at the foot of snow-capped Long’s Peak and the mountains of the Continental Divide.

All types of watercraft (ski boats, fishing boats, jet skis, sailboats, canoes, paddleboards) use Boyd Lake’s 1,700 surface acres of water. The current water level at Boyd Lake is 50 feet and the courtesy dock will be installed by Friday’s opening.

Please remember to help protect Colorado’s waters and to inspect your boat and safety equipment prior to use.

CLEAN all mud, plants, or animals from the hull of your boat.

DRAIN all of the water from the boat, live well, and lower unit of the engine.

DRY the boat and contents before the next launch.

Check for your life jackets and other safety equipment.

Inspect your boat prior to launch.

Have your boat plugs.

Boyd Lake is a popular spot with both shoreline and boat anglers. It provides quality fishing for walleye, white bass, catfish and trout. Anglers may additionally catch smallmouth bass, crappie, bluegill, and perch. Sport Fishing Notes:

Walleye – Fish any rock structure when water temps are 45-55°F. Later, fish are scattered but tube jigs, lindy rigs, triple ripples, are good choices.

White Bass – Follow the birds! The white bass will be chasing shad! Use silver Kastmasters or another shad imitation. Often attracted to flows when the reservoir is filling (especially at 40-52°F).

Largemouth Bass – Bass fishing can be frustrating given the limited amount of structure. Try rock rip-rap areas with crayfish imitations.

Channel Catfish – Best baits are cut shad or chicken liver. Night fishing is best.