Fort Collins City Council Pauses City Manager Recruitment Process

The Fort Collins City Council announced on March 29 that they will pause the city manager recruitment process for three months and will not select a final candidate at this time.

Mayor Pro Tem Emily Francis opened with a statement that reads in part:

“I feel as a City we are figuring out our vision after a long tenure with our previous city manager coming out of a disruptive and unprecedented era due to COVID and multiple changes in the City’s executive leadership. My suggestion is that we pause the search and extend the interim city manager position for three months while we take time to breathe and reevaluate what is best for our city.”

The full transcript of the City Council’s discussion is below.

Kelly DiMartino will continue as interim city manager.

Statements from Council in the open session of the March 29, 2022, Special Meeting

Start time: 9:42 p.m. End time: 9:45 p.m.

Emily Francis

First, I want to thank all my fellow councilmembers. That was probably the longest continuous time we have all spent together.

So, after completion of a very thorough process, I will say I am not ready to move forward with a single candidate. I feel as a City we are figuring out our vision after a long tenure with our previous city manager coming out of a disruptive and unprecedented era due to COVID and multiple changes in the City’s executive leadership. My suggestion is that we pause the search and extend the interim city manager position for three months while we take time to breath and reevaluate what is best for our city. So I’d like to open it up for discussion.

Julie Pignataro

Thank you. Well worded statement, Mayor Pro Tem. I agree I think we need some time to really come out of all these crazy changes that have been happening.

Jenny Arndt

I just want to thank a very thorough process. Let me start with thanking the candidates. I never once thought through the whole process anyone wasn’t fully committed to the process and thinking about what is best for Fort Collins and with our future in mind. And tonight may be a disappointing statement for some but it was done in all due diligence with a firm commitment to the future of Fort Collins and balanced viewpoints of several people with an absolute commitment to making a good decision. I know this is a hard thing to hear tonight for a lot of people and its not very easy for us either. But given the gravity and the importance of the role I am in agreement with you, Mayor Pro Tem, and your statement. Since the retirement of our former city manager, we have a new head of utilities, and a new head of Connexions, we have a new clerk and a new head of water, we have a lot of senior staff turnover and think with a little more continuity we might be able to reach a decision with a little more time.

Susan Gutowsky

I concur with the Mayor Pro Tem’s statement.

Kelly Ohlson

I support the proposal as well.

Tricia Canonico

I am in support as well.

Shirley Peel

I support it as well.

Jenny Arndt

So that’s our announcement tonight. There will be no formal action tonight. Good night, Fort Collins.





