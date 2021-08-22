Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Provides Positive Summer Experience to Over 800 Kids

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (BGCLC) just concluded another action-packed summer program serving more than 800 kids across 11 locations in Estes Park, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Wellington. This comprehensive, full-day program operated Monday through Friday, included free meals and snacks provided by the Food Bank for Larimer County, and was one of the most affordable and accessible summer programs to families, regardless of financial circumstances.

Going into the summer program, BGCLC recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted young people’s mental health, academic enrichment, and ability to socialize. For those reasons, BGCLC implemented a number of strategies to support students in these areas. First, BGCLC offered access to a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) who provided group and one-on-one counseling. This LCSW also provided connections to local resources, staff support, and training. All of the services were made available to youth and families at no additional cost.

Second, the summer program offered a variety of activities that met kids where they were to give them the tools they needed to be successful. Daily activities offered were focused on the areas of educational enrichment, recreation, arts, workforce development, character and leadership development, and promoting healthy living. Club members had the opportunity to participate in resume building, STEM camps, field trips to tour local businesses, outdoor recreation, reading programs, music and art lessons and so much more.

Finally, all of this was done in an environment where young people could safely gather with their friends and peers to not only have fun but share their collective experiences over the past several months.

“Boys & Girls Club has been a lifesaver for my family. We could not have gotten through the summer without them,” said the parent of an Estes Park Club member. “We are so grateful that they are now operating year-round in our community. My kids love it there and we know they are safe and having fun every day.”

Boys & Girls Clubs remain committed to supporting young people in Larimer County as the school year starts. In total, BGCLC will serve students in sixteen different locations across the county and projects to serve over 500 students per day.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County is to enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Club environment consists of a safe place, staffed by trained professionals, offering diverse & inclusive youth development programs to youth ages 5-18. They strive to provide a club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors. In Larimer County, they are the most affordable comprehensive, facility-based, out-of-school program that includes meals, positive youth development programming, mentoring, and mental health services. BGCLC provides services in Fort Collins, Estes Park, Loveland, and Wellington and serves over 3,000 youth annually.