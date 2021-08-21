A Festive Fun Event!

Angelina Hunter | NorthFortyNews.com

Tuesday, August 10, our staff was invited to a Cask Release Party at The Reserve, the tasting room for the Old Elk Distillery. What a fun time of great food and superb special release bourbon.

Master Distiller Greg Metze was there to explain the process where by selecting freshly harvested barrels from some of the most exclusive European producers, Old Elk has introduced expressions of old-world charm to its refined new Western Bourbon.

We were introduced to Sherry Cask Finish Bourbon and Port Cask Finish Bourbon, both a rich and layered profile enhancing the already top-quality Old Elk Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The Cask Finished Series also includes Armagnac Cask Finish Bourbon and Cognac Cask Finish Bourbon.

For information regarding availability of these new premium products or to learn about upcoming events, go to OLDELK.COM and sign up for their newsletter. The Reserve by Old Elk, at 253 Linden Street, Fort Collins, is open: Monday — Wednesday, 12 pm – 9 pm, Thursday — Saturday, 12 pm – 11 pm and Sunday, 12 pm – 8 pm.