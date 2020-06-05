Breaking News: Fire Near Mishawaka Prompts Voluntary Evacuations

At 1:40 pm

LETA 911 issued an emergency alert, prompting voluntary evacuations of seven homes near the Mishawaka Amphitheater in Poudre Canyon.

The fire is estimated to be 3 acres. Air support is in the area.

CDOT confirms Westbound Highway 14 is closed at US287. East Bound Highway 14 is closed at Stove Prairie Road.

From the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office:

This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the area of mile marker 108 on the Poudre Canyon Highway near the Mishawaka Inn in Larimer County, CO. Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants in the immediate area of the Mishawaka Inn if you are concerned for your safety, feel you need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident. You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you.

At 3:00 pm

Voluntary Evacuations are still in place. The fire is 3-5 acres. Two structures were initially threatened — they are no longer threatened.

Two Type 1 helicopters are working the fire.

Highway 14 is closed.

No damages or injuries reported.