Cameron Peak Fire Grows Forcing Evacuations

The Cameron Peak Fire started 25 miles East of Walden and 15 miles Southwest of Red Feather Lakes on Thursday afternoon. It quickly grew to 1540 acres on Thursday evening, then to 2,179 acres on Friday morning (at press time).
A closure order has been put into place, restricting access to camping. hiking, homes, and businesses in the area.
For the latest updates – http://northfortynews.com/cameronpeakfire
Mandatory evacuations were put into place on August 13 at 6:04 pm.
From http://nocoalert.com:
Residents and business occupants south of County Road 86 (Deadman Road) from County Road 103 east to County Road 73C and south to Highway 14 are under a mandatory evacuation. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. County Road 103 is closed south of County Road 86, so if you use County Road 103, you must go north to Wyoming. Traveling east, you may use County Road 74E from 86. Those on Highway 14 must travel east. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area
From Incident Command:
(https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/)
8/14 Update of 10 a.m.
The fire is now 2,179 acres in size. We are flying the fire to get a better size up. Firefighters are being assisted by several helicopters and preparing for the arrival of additional resources and the Type 2 Team. Highway 14 remains closed from Rustic to Gould. For the latest evacuation and road closure information visit: https://nocoalert.org/. We expect to have a closure order in place soon so continue to check back before heading out this weekend.
8/14 Update at 8 a.m.
Fire Managers will be putting a closure order in place this morning for #CameronPeakFire area that will affect camping and hiking activities. Please continue to check the latest information before you head out for your weekend plans.
8/13 Evening Update
The #CameronPeakFire located 25 miles east of Walden and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass is now 1540 acres and under the management of a Type 3 Incident Command Team. A Type 2 Incident Command Team has been ordered. Approximately forty firefighters continue to focus their fire suppression efforts on public and firefighter safety and assessing values at risk. The fire continues to be very active. Follow @LarimerSheriff for the latest evacuation and road closure information, or you can text LCEVAC to 888777 for evacuation updates.
Emergency managers are coordinating evacuations in the area and conducting assessments of facilities and construction supplies stored in the area.
Please remember that fire restrictions are still in place on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland. For the fire restriction information visit:
https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/arp/alerts-notices/?aid=57718
