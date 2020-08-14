Cameron Peak Fire Grows Forcing Evacuations

The Cameron Peak Fire started 25 miles East of Walden and 15 miles Southwest of Red Feather Lakes on Thursday afternoon. It quickly grew to 1540 acres on Thursday evening, then to 2,179 acres on Friday morning (at press time).

A closure order has been put into place, restricting access to camping. hiking, homes, and businesses in the area.

For the latest updates – http://northfortynews.com/cameronpeakfire

Mandatory evacuations were put into place on August 13 at 6:04 pm.

From http://nocoalert.com:

Residents and business occupants south of County Road 86 (Deadman Road) from County Road 103 east to County Road 73C and south to Highway 14 are under a mandatory evacuation. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. County Road 103 is closed south of County Road 86, so if you use County Road 103, you must go north to Wyoming. Traveling east, you may use County Road 74E from 86. Those on Highway 14 must travel east. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area

From Incident Command:

(https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6964/)