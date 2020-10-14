Cameron Peak Fire Prompts Evacuations Fifteen Miles Southwest of Fort Collins

The Cameron Peak Fire has grown beyond 130,000 acres. It will soon become Colorado’s largest wildfire in history (the Pine Gulch fire burned 139,000 acres in the summer of 2020).

An update was given at approximately 10 am on social media. The fire was at 135,556 acres and spreading fast.

The plume could be seen from Berthoud, and smoke saturated the Fort Collins area for the entire day.

A new focus is being given to evacuations in Masonville, fifteen miles Southwest of Fort Collins. North Forty News has learned Larimer County has pulled fire resources from the Town of Wellington and moved them to Masonville to help.

New mandatory evacuations were ordered starting at 9 am in the Eastern Mountains of Larimer County. Estimates have shown that the fire has swept through 200 square miles of the Northern Colorado Mountains.

Mandatory Evacuation areas: Otter Road (Buckskin Heights), Glen Haven, Glen Haven Retreat, Storm Mountain, Palisade Mountain, County Road 27 (the Buckhorn Road) from County Road 44H south to Masonville, County Road 44H from Pennock Pass east to County Road 27, Pingree Park/Monument Gulch area, Pingree Park Road from Highway 14 south to the housing district east of the CSU Mountain Campus, Long Draw Reservoir area, Red Feather and Crystal Lakes, Manhattan Road down to Highway 14 and Shambhala Center areas, County Road 86 (Deadman Road) from County Road 103 east to County Road 73C and south to Highway 14, the area from the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 103 north to Four Corners, as well as the areas around Chambers Lake. Conditions and fire reports are changing by the minute.

See the full map below.

The American Red Cross is helping evacuees. Call 970-481-1243 or 970-324-3211 for shelter assistance.