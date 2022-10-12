CDOT, Cheyenne MPO and WYDOT Studying Public Transit Opportunities Between North Front Range, CO and Cheyenne, WY

A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and Wyoming Department of Transportation are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime through October 17 at cowytransitstudy.com.

“As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the two regions becomes more desirable,” says Tom Mason, Cheyenne MPO Director. “We will evaluate the community input we receive from this online meeting to develop a recommended transit service that provides a convenient and equitable connection for all future users.”

The online meeting will provide a study overview and six initial alignments between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. The public will have the opportunity to provide input through a survey, including which alignments they prefer.

The CO-WY Transit Feasibility Study will build on recent and ongoing planning efforts, examining travel markets, population/employment growth, and other infrastructure improvements across the two regions. It will also examine existing service models and evaluate how to maximize connectivity for users through integration with local transit providers.

“It’s important that we hear from people who want another travel alternative between southern Wyoming, Colorado’s Front Range, and beyond,” said CDOT Division of Transit and Rail Director Amber Blake. “Identifying the best potential routes connecting riders to local, regional, and statewide transit systems will not only benefit passengers, but it will also benefit the environment by reducing vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions.”

The project team will develop a recommended transit service guided by technical analysis, stakeholder recommendations, and community input. A draft study will be presented later this year.

aFor more information on the project, visit the online meeting at cowytransitstudy.com.

