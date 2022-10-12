Tradition Continues on Historic Property

by Kristi Cannon | Beauty Renewed Salon, Spa & Boutique

The beautiful Queen Anne-style home located at 3922 Cleveland Ave. in Wellington was built back in 1906 by John Cusack, the former Mayor of Wellington and former banker at the original First National Bank in Wellington. In 1911, John Cusack was arrested for embezzlement of funds from the Wellington bank, and he fled Wellington with his family relocating to a ranch in Wyoming. The property was then sold to Samuel Clammer, a prominent entrepreneur and former mayor of Fort Collins.

Since the time of the early 1900s, this property has sold several times. The newest owners are local entrepreneurs, Lisa Christopherson and Kristi Cannon, purchasing the property in May 2022. They have just expanded within the property to offer an exclusive and the only one of its kind in Wellington, full Aveda Hair Salon, Nail Salon, and Spa with facial and massage services. They also have opened a boutique inside with partial to full proceeds from sales benefiting a non-profit cause to help fight human trafficking. Beauty Renewed Salon, Spa & Boutique just opened with a large grand opening in late August.

Since moving into the property Lisa and Kristi discovered accidentally that on the top of the staircase banister, every owner has signed their name that has owned the property since the early 1900s. Lisa Christopherson and Kristi Cannon proudly added their signatures with the 2022 year on Friday, September 29th, adding to the special piece of history associated with this beautiful and historic property.

For more information reach out to www.IamBeautyRenewed.com.