Child Enticement Operation Results in Eleven Arrests

A joint task force operation conducted in Greeley on June 25th and 26th resulted in 11 arrested for various charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

The Greeley Police Department, along with Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado State Patrol, and Windsor Police Department, partnered in a two-day online operation to target individuals who engaged in the enticement of children online for sexual purposes. Operation “Greeley Predators” was executed within the City of Greeley in correlation with the influx of visitors for the Greeley Stampede event.

The suspects were attempting to arrange sexual encounters with a juvenile after responding to ads placed on websites commonly perused by suspects seeking illegal sex acts. Below are the suspect’s names, ages, and city of residence:

Omar Faruk

AGE: 25

RESIDENCE: Greeley, CO

Gaylan Dean Forbes

AGE: 58

RESIDENCE: Fort Morgan, CO

Gustavo Garza

AGE: 47

RESIDENCE: Greeley, CO

ADDITIONAL CHARGE: Enticement of a Child, a Class 3 Felony

Brian Michael Homola

AGE: 43

RESIDENCE: Loveland, CO

ADDITIONAL CHARGE: Enticement of a Child, a Class 3 Felony

Khary Amin Harry King

AGE: 43

RESIDENCE: Estes Park, CO

Gilberto Luxlux

AGE: 38

RESIDENCE: Cheyenne, WY

Ryan Dean Mannon

AGE: 42

RESIDENCE: Greeley, CO

Sean Timothy McCarthy

AGE: 38

RESIDENCE: Eldorado Springs, CO

Poe Reh

AGE: 35

RESIDENCE: Greeley, CO

Brandon Joseph Salazar

AGE: 29

RESIDENCE: Fort Collins, CO

Thor Joseph White

AGE: 34

RESIDENCE: Greeley, CO

ADDITIONAL CHARGE: Enticement of a Child, a Class 3 Felony

The above suspects, also shown in the attached images, were individually charged with at least the following Colorado Revised Statutes, and the prosecution of their cases will be handled by the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

18-7-402 Soliciting of a Child Prostitute, a Class 3 Felony

18-3-405 Attempted Sex Assault on a Child, a Class 4 Felony

“The safety of our citizens and visitors, especially children, is paramount to the Greeley Police Department. We are very proud and grateful to have such great law enforcement partners to assist us in our mission to protect our community,” shares GPD.

This operation’s success is a reminder to parents of the pitfalls of children being online unsupervised. Please have discussions with your children about the dangers of online predators and ask them to speak to an adult if they feel they are being targeted. In addition, parents should monitor what children are doing online, and whom they are speaking with, to prevent them from becoming a victim.